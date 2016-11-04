Political Notebook

Kerman school bond campaign fined for filing lapses

By Rory Appleton

The California Fair Political Practices Commission has fined a local school bond campaign for failing to file timely financial reports.

Citizens for Quality Kerman Schools and its respondents, Charles H. Jones and Julie Gragnani, were ordered to pay $3,000 for two counts of violating state Government Code. The campaign is working to support Measure K, a bond initiative asking voters for $27 million to repair school facilities. The fine was announced in the FPPC’s November meeting agenda.

The FPPC found that the campaign failed to turn in a timely pre-election campaign statement for the July 1-Sept. 24 filing period. It also failed to file late campaign contribution reports in time for four donations totaling just over $21,000. Both violations carried a maximum fine of $5,000 per count.

Jones said the campaign will pay the fine and move forward. As of Oct. 27, the campaign had raised more than $63,000.

Two candidates in local school board races also were fined by the FPPC:

▪ The Committee to Elect Richard Caglia was fined $214 for failing to file a timely pre-election campaign statement. Caglia is running unopposed for re-election to the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees.

▪ Friends of Isabel Machado was fined $217 for a similar violation. Machado is running for one of four at-large openings on the Clovis Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

