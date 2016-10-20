More information in hand, Borgeas, Brandau now support Measure X

After initially saying they couldn’t support Fresno Unified’s Measure X bond measure on the November ballot, Fresno County Supervisor Andreas Borgeas and Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau are now on board.
The change came after the district gave its board of trustees a report that outlined potential projects that would be funded by Measure X dollars.
In light of these disclosures, despite being frustratingly late, many of my concerns and questions are now satisfied.
Fresno County Supervisor Andreas Borgeas
“In light of these disclosures, despite being frustratingly late, many of my concerns and questions are now satisfied,” Borgeas said in a statement.
Added Brandau: “Representing local taxpayers, I asked for a list of projects that Measure X would secure funding for. I felt this information was extremely important for voters to have. That list has now been provided.”
Last week, Borgeas and Brandau participated in a news conference expressing concern over scant expenditure details for the $225 million ballot initiative. During the news conference, both said more information was needed on how the money would be spent.
After the news conference, a meeting was arranged with Fresno Unified Superintendent Mike Hanson, Chief Operations Officer Karin Temple and other district leaders where Borgeas and Brandau outlined their concerns.
Subsequently, Hanson’s office gave trustees a report titled “List of Schools for Potential Measure X Projects.”
The document identifies specific schools slated for cafeteria air conditioning, classroom buildings to replace portables and other schools slated for maintenance projects.
“My objective was only to protect taxpayer dollars and to achieve this by facilitating disclosure,” Borgeas said. “Measure X will be an important investment in our children’s future and we therefore encourage its passage.”
John Ellis: 559-441-6320, @johnellis24
Comments