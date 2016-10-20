Smittcamp, Harris among business leaders touting Trump economic plan

Two central San Joaquin Valley business leaders and 99 of their colleagues from across the nation have signed an “open letter from business leaders supporting Donald Trump” that touts the Republican presidential nominee’s economic plan.
Sanger resident John Harris, the owner and CEO of Harris Ranch, and Fresno businessman Bob Smittcamp, the chairman and CEO of food processing company Lyons Magnus signed the letter, which says the Trump economic plan is “comprehensive and far-reaching.
This potent combination of tax, trade, energy and regulatory reforms will accelerate our GDP growth rate, create millions of jobs, and trillions of dollars in new additional income and tax revenues.
Open letter from national busienss leaders supporting Donald Trump’s economic plan
“It cuts taxes, stops trade cheating, reduces regulations, unleashes America’s powerful energy sector and eliminates our growth-draining trade deficit. This potent combination of tax, trade, energy and regulatory reforms will accelerate our GDP growth rate, create millions of jobs, and trillions of dollars in new additional income and tax revenues.”
The letter contrasts Trump, who it says has not given up on the belief that the nation can still have strong economic growth, while his opponent, the Democrat Hillary Clinton, “has thrown in the towel on the idea of strong economic growth.
“In what would be effectively a ‘third Obama term,’ she will raise taxes, continue to increase the already oppressive regulatory burden on both consumers and businesses, stifle efforts to make our nation energy independent and negotiate more bad trade deals that ship our jobs and factories offshore.”
Joining Harris and Smittcamp on the letter are well known business leaders such as PayPal founder Peter Thiel, hedge fund titan Carl Icahn and SkyBridge Capital Co-Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci.
John Ellis: 559-441-6320, @johnellis24
Comments