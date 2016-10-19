Here’s how to learn about state ballot measures

Voters can learn more about the 17 state propositions and two Fresno County measures on the November ballot at an event Thursday sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
Leading the workshop will be Marianne Kast, voters services director for the league; Elizabeth Shields, past voter services director; and Francine Farber, past president of the Fresno chapter.
They will give nonpartisan explanations of each proposition and give informational handouts voters can use when they go to the polls or vote at home.
The league and MapLight have also teamed to create votersedge.org/ca, a website that offers information on federal, state and local races.
The workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Stone Soup, 1345 Bulldog Lane in Fresno. It is free and open to the public. Participants can bring a lunch; snacks will also be provided.
For more details, call 559-226-8683.
