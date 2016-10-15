Reception for longtime Clovis City Councilman Armstrong is Monday

A reception for longtime Clovis City Councilman Harry Armstrong will be Monday at Clovis City Hall.
Armstrong is retiring following Monday night’s City Council meeting after 46 years on the Clovis City Council. The reception, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., is open to the public.
Armstrong, who turns 86 this month, first was elected to the City Council in 1970. During the past year he has battled pneumonia and complications related to the illness.
He has taken time off from council meetings with the council’s permission and has attended by teleconference.
Armstrong was influential statewide, serving as president of the California League of Cities and serving on transportation and water agencies during his tenure. He played key roles in bringing Highway 168 through Clovis and the measure that paid for the Clovis police and fire headquarters.
The City Council will consider a two-year seat for Armstrong’s replacement during Monday’s meeting. Armstrong won reelection to his 12th term in 2015. His council position was to expire in 2019.
