Fresno County Republicans stand behind presidential nominee Trump

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been under fire the past week not just from Democrats, but from members of his own party following recorded comments he in which he bragged about groping women and getting away with it because he was famous.
Several prominent Republicans distanced themselves from the controversial nominee, or flat out rejected his candidacy. Trump responded by going to war with some fellow Republicans, even as he lashed out following new allegations of inappropriate behavior with other women. In the meantime, Trump’s poll numbers are tanking in his battle against Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.
Some politicians – and Trump’s core supporters – have stood by his side through the rocky week.
Now, add the Fresno County Republican Party.
Fresno County Republican Party Chairman Fred Vanderhoof on Thursday put out an official statement.
“The Fresno County Republican Party fully supports Donald Trump for the Office of President of the United States. The economy, law and order, national security and the makeup of the Supreme Court are some of the critical issues which the American voters care about. Donald Trump is a proven leader from outside the Washington establishment who will bring needed change to Washington, D. C. In contrast, daily evidence shows that Hillary Clinton is the most corrupt politician ever to run for president.
“We are proud to join a majority of our nation’s law enforcement officers, military personnel and Americans from all walks of life who have endorsed Mr. Trump.”
John Ellis: 559-441-6320, @johnellis24
Comments