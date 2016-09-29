State-managed retirement plan becomes reality with Brown’s signature

Saying it offers the promise of retirement security for millions of Californians, Gov. Jerry Brown signed sweeping legislation Thursday that creates a state-managed savings program for private-sector workers without one.
The Democratic governor told a roomful of supporters that the California Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program is “very important in today’s age of spend now, worry about it later.”
“This is save now and prepare for later,” Brown said. “It is recognizing the fact that more and more people are getting old.”
Experts estimate that almost one-half of middle-income workers are at risk of falling into poverty when they retire. Monthly checks from the federal Social Security program increasingly fall short of covering seniors’ costs in retirement.
The Secure Choice program, supporters say, would take advantage of economies of scale to automatically put a share of workers’ wages into a retirement fund at low cost, unless they opt out. Proponents said it offers the most significant enhancement of retirement security since federal lawmakers approved Social Security during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
“This is a big effing deal,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, author of the initiating Senate Bill 1234, paraphrasing what Vice President Joe Biden told President Barack Obama in 2010 before he signed the federal Affordable Care Act.
AARP and other retirement groups strongly backed SB 1234, as did organized labor.
“Our members helped bring Secure Choice from concept to reality, following through on our commitment to ensure every Californian has access to a dignified retirement,” said Yvonne Walker, president of SEIU Local 1000 and an Assembly-appointed member of the board overseeing the program.
The bill passed the Legislature largely along party lines. Critics argued that Secure Choice presents unfair state competition to the financial planning industry and also will create pressure for the state to step in and cover investment losses if workers’ savings decline during an economic downturn.
