Brand, Perea to debate Wednesday on downtown issues

Fresno mayoral candidates Lee Brand and Henry R. Perea are scheduled to square off in a Wednesday candidate forum that is focused on downtown issues.
The event will be held at the Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., in downtown Fresno. Doors open at 5 p.m. and forum starts at 6:30. It is scheduled to run 90 minutes.
It will also be broadcast live by the Community Media Access Collaborative on the government channel, which is Channel 96 on Comcast and Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse, as well as online at http://cmac.tv.
The event sponsors are One Putt Broadcasting, the Downtown Fresno Partnership and The Fresno Bee. It is being presented by Wells Fargo Bank. Refreshments will be available.
Perea, who came in first, and Brand, who was second, were the top two finishers in the five-person June primary election. Since Perea did not win more than 50 percent of the vote, he is in a runoff with Brand. The winner of the November election will replace Mayor Ashley Swearengin, who will reach her term limit at the end of the year.
Mayoral candidate forum
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno
Doors open at 5 p.m., forum 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
