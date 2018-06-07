Maddy Report for Sunday, June 10| Antonio Villaraigosa

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Saving for a Rainy Day: Preparing for the Next Recession” with guests Ann Hollingshead from LAO, Dan Walters from CALmatters and John Myers from Los Angeles Times.. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“State Budget & Rainy Day Fund: Too Much, Too Little, or Just Right?” with guests Scott Graves from California Budget & Policy Center, Ann Hollingshead from LAO, Dan Walters from CALmatters, and John Myers from Los Angeles Times. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
