Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, June 10| Antonio Villaraigosa

June 07, 2018 08:14 AM

10 a.m. on ABC30

“Saving for a Rainy Day: Preparing for the Next Recession”​ with guests Ann Hollingshead from LAO, Dan Walters from CALmatters and John Myers from Los Angeles Times.. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition:

“State Budget & Rainy Day Fund: Too Much, Too Little, or Just Right?” with guests Scott Graves from California Budget & Policy Center, Ann Hollingshead from LAO, Dan Walters from CALmatters, and John Myers from Los Angeles Times. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

  Comments  