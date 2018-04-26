Maddy Report for Sunday, April 29 | Information Illiteracy and Fake News

9 a.m. on ABC30
“Fake News & Info Illiteracy” with guests Senator Bill Dodd (D); Renée Ousley-Swank, president elect California School Library Association; John Myers, Sacramento Bureau chief for the L.A. Times; and Dan Walters, reporter for the Sacramento Bee. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “Information Illiteracy, Fake news and Real California Facts” with guests Senator Bill Dodd (D); Renée Ousley-Swank, president elect California School Library Association; John Myers, Sacramento Bureau chief for the L.A. Times; Dan Walters, reporter for the Sacramento Bee; and Mac Taylor, California legislative office. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments