Maddy Report for Sunday, April 22 | Workers comp fraud

9 a.m. on ABC30
“To Catch a Thief: Workers Comp Fraud” with guest Elaine Howle, California state auditor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “Prosecuting Workers Comp Fraud in the Valley” with guests Manuel Jimenez, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office; Janelle Crandell, Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office; Spencer Johnston, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office and Dave McKillop, Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments