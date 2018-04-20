Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, April 22 | Workers comp fraud

April 20, 2018 03:55 PM

9 a.m. on ABC30

“To Catch a Thief: Workers Comp Fraud” with guest Elaine Howle, California state auditor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition​: “Prosecuting Workers Comp Fraud in the Valley” with guests Manuel Jimenez, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office; Janelle Crandell, Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office; Spencer Johnston, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office and Dave McKillop, Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

  Comments  