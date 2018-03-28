Fresno mayor axes fingerprint policy for food trucks

After outcry from food truck operators, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said Wednesday he will eliminate many city requirements for food trucks to operate.
Food truck operators voiced frustration after they scrambled to meet the city's requirements to participate in FresYes Fest last weekend in downtown Fresno. The city required vendors to post a $500 security bond, submit fingerprints to the state Department of Justice and have a background check completed.
They mayor's office said in an announcement the requirements for fingerprinting, background checks and the $500 security bond will be eliminated. Every vendor who posted the bond, whether for FresYes Fest or any other time, will be refunded, city staff confirmed.
"While we have heard overwhelmingly favorable feedback about the record crowds at this year’s FresYes Fest, we also know that there were factors in the city’s special event permitting process that adversely affected some food truck vendors," Brand said.
"I want to thank my team for their quick response, and especially thank Mike Osegueda from FresYes Fest for bringing the vendors' concerns to my office and working with us to find a sensible solution that will help streamline our process and encourage more special events," Brand said. "My administration is committed to do everything we can to make Fresno the most business friendly city in the state."
Osegueda, the event organizer, said removing the fingerprinting and security bond requirements was a good decision.
"To me, that says they're listening to what the concerns are and addressing them and taking the right steps to move forward," he said. "I'm happy the city sought input from people familiar with food trucks and listened."
