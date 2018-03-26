Fresno loves its food trucks. Why must the operators be fingerprinted?

SHARE COPY LINK People of all ages came out for the annual Fres Yes Fest held at Tioga Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno. Even dogs, both big and small, were welcomed at the festivities Saturday. There was lots of food, drinks and live music. Bryant-Jon Anteola

