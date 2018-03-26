Fresno loves its food trucks. Why must the operators be fingerprinted?

In a city that's becoming known for events featuring food trucks, some of the mobile food vendors who participated in FresYes Fest over the weekend became frustrated with what seemed like new regulations from the city of Fresno.
Food truck owners who participated in FresYes Fest had to do the following: get zoning clearance, a special mobile vendor permit and business tax certification; provide the city with a copy of an approved county health inspection and DMV registration; post a $500 security bond; have all owners and operators fingerprinted and complete a California Department of Justice background check; bring the cart or truck in for a visual inspection or provide photos of the operation and have the proper insurance.
Nevertheless, about 20 mobile food vendors participated in the event, which organizers estimate doubled in size from 2017. Mike Osegueda, who organizes the event, said only two vendors didn't participate because of the regulations.
But some vendors felt targeted, and like the city was trying to capitalize on events growing in popularity.
"Why are they picking on food trucks if restaurants don’t have to do this? I understand it for an ice cream truck that goes through neighborhoods and caters toward kids, but they're putting us all in same the category," said Sonny Paz, who owns the Burgers & More Co. food truck. "It's just a little frustrating that they're saying you can’t go to FresYes if you don’t do this. We’ve been doing the regular things that we’re supposed to with the city and county. Now the city of Fresno wants more money just for us to operate."
Doubly frustrating for Paz, unregulated food carts cooking bacon-wrapped hotdogs showed up at the event.
Mark Standriff, a spokesman for the city, said the requirements date back to a mobile food vendors ordinance that was passed in 2003.
"The only real mobile vendors at that time were ice cream trucks, and there were concerns about people dealing with children on a regular basis," he said. "Unfortunately at the time, some ice cream trucks had been doing some drug transactions. The idea was, let’s try to remove the inconsistencies and confusing language for permitting for mobile vendors."
The development code was again updated in 2015, and the city's master fee schedule was updated in 2016.
It's unclear why the regulations became an issue this year for an event that's been held downtown for six years.
Osegueda met with city staff on Monday to discuss the difficulties leading up to FresYes fest.
"It was a bigger hurdle than I anticipated when I first heard about it, mainly because of the amount of money that was needed," Osegueda said. "The mayor’s office and city manager were all very helpful and understanding of what we were trying to do."
The size and scope of the event this year led to some confusion, Standriff said. Many food trucks didn't participate in the event previously, or they participated in the Taco Truck Throwdown, which has different requirements since it's inside Chukchansi Park, he said.
To help out some food trucks, the city relaxed the guidelines a bit, allowing vendors to obtain a special one-day permit and only pay $150 of the bond fee upfront, Standriff said.
Besides the $500 bond, food truck operators also had to pay $52 per person for the background check and fingerprinting, a $25 permit application fee and a $10 business tax application fee. Most often more than just the owner works in a food truck.
City staff hope to put together legislation to streamline the program for food trucks. The goal is to bring something to the council in April.
FresYes Fest has been an event aimed at bringing more people to downtown Fresno, a point not lost on city leaders.
"We don’t want to make this difficult for anyone," Standriff said. "We certainly apologize if it put some financial strain on some of these folks involved.
"It's an important thing for this event to be successful," Standriff said about FresYes. "It's a terrific event that's essential to continuing the building momentum that we’re seeing downtown."
Craig Scharton, the former CEO of the Fresno Downtown Partnership who now is running for city council, noted the food truck hurdles in a Facebook post questioning how "business friendly" the city is.
"Before the FresYes Festival the City decided to enforce a new requirement that had apparently gone into effect in 2016," the post read. "…The City came up with a half-baked, temporary solution at the last minute, but not before causing stress and anxiety for the food trucks and the event promoters."
Scharton said small businesses are struggling in Fresno's current business climate, and many of the solutions city leaders have proposed cater to larger developers.
He was referring in part to Councilman Garry Bredefeld's newly introduced "Money back guarantee" ordinance, which would give businesses credits when permitting deadlines aren't met by city departments. Mayor Lee Brand has openly criticized the ordinance, which was introduced at last week's City Council meeting. The mayor also is working on his own plan, called Business Friendly Fresno 2.0!, which will include introducing new online permitting software, among other things.
Esmeralda Soria, the Fresno City Council president, brought up the issue at last week's council meeting. She said asking food truck operators to undergo background checks and fingerprinting is "ridiculous" and "unreasonable." She also sought clarity on why the requirements weren't enforced in the past.
"I don’t think that’s the way the city of Fresno should be doing business," she said. "We should be consistent with our policies."
