Maddy Report for Sunday, Sept. 24 | The state of California

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Mission Possible: Making Government More Customer Friendly” with guest Carole D’Elia, executive director of Little Hoover Commission. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
“California Facts and Information Illiteracy” with guests Mike Dunbar, Merced Sun Star and Modesto Bee editorial board editor; Carole D’Elia, executive director of Little Hoover Commission; Mac Taylor, California legislative analyst; and Paul Hurley, former editorial page editor of the Visalia Times Delta. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
7:30 a.m. on UniMas 61 (KTTF)
“Public Employee Retiree Health” with guest Lourdes Morales, California legislative analyst’s office. Hosted by Maria Jeans.
