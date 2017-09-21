Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, Sept. 24 | The state of California

September 21, 2017 2:45 PM

10 a.m. on ABC30

“Mission Possible: Making Government More Customer Friendly” with guest Carole D’Elia, executive director of Little Hoover Commission. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

“California Facts and Information Illiteracy” with guests Mike Dunbar, Merced Sun Star and Modesto Bee editorial board editor; Carole D’Elia, executive director of Little Hoover Commission; Mac Taylor, California legislative analyst; and Paul Hurley, former editorial page editor of the Visalia Times Delta. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

7:30 a.m. on UniMas 61 (KTTF)

“Public Employee Retiree Health” with guest Lourdes Morales, California legislative analyst’s office. Hosted by Maria Jeans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office 1:34

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office
Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno 0:59

Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno
'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno 1:19

'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno

View More Video