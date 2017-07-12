Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, July 16: The Valley’s water challenges

July 12, 2017 10:07 AM

5 p.m. on ABC30

“The San Joaquin Valley’s Water Challenges: A Comprehensive Review” with guest Ellen Hanak, director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

“The Common Good: Solving Our Water Challenge” with guests Cannon Michael, president of Bowles Farming Co. and board chair of the San Luis Delta Mendota Water Authority; Sarge Green, a water management specialist with the California Water Institute at California State University, Fresno; Ashley Boren, executive director of Sustainable Conservation; Ashley Swearengin, former Fresno mayor and current CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

