Politics Columns & Blogs

July 07, 2017 4:34 PM

Maddy Report for Sunday, July 9: Recreational marijuana and the Valley

10 a.m. on ABC30

“Is Legalized Marijuana About to Go Up in Smoke?” with guest Brian Vicente, founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLC. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

“Recreational Marijuana: A Greener Valley?” with guests Garry Bredefeld, Fresno City Councilman; Margaret Mims, Fresno County Sheriff; Rory Appleton, Fresno Bee reporter; Seth Nidever, Hanford Sentinel reporter; Brian Raymond, Atwater City Councilman; and Mike Dunbar, Modesto Bee editorial page editor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office 1:34

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office
Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno 0:59

Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno
'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno 1:19

'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno

View More Video