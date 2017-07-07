Maddy Report for Sunday, July 9: Recreational marijuana and the Valley

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Is Legalized Marijuana About to Go Up in Smoke?” with guest Brian Vicente, founding partner of Vicente Sederberg LLC. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
“Recreational Marijuana: A Greener Valley?” with guests Garry Bredefeld, Fresno City Councilman; Margaret Mims, Fresno County Sheriff; Rory Appleton, Fresno Bee reporter; Seth Nidever, Hanford Sentinel reporter; Brian Raymond, Atwater City Councilman; and Mike Dunbar, Modesto Bee editorial page editor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
