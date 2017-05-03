Politics Columns & Blogs

May 03, 2017 3:55 PM

Maddy Report for Sunday, May 7

10 a.m. on ABC30

“Bond Measures: Are Californians Paying More for Less” with guests Carole D’Elia, Little Hoover Commission Executive Director; and Dan Walters, Sacramento Bee columnist. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on 580 KMJ

“Local Bonds: Unnecessary Expense or Necessary Investment?” with guests Ruth Quinto with Fresno Unified School District; Robert Groeber with the Visalia Unified School District; Michael Johnson and Don Ulrick with Clovis Unified School District; and Mike Lime with the City of Fresno. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

