April 26, 2017 4:18 PM

Maddy Report for Sunday, April 30

9 a.m. on ABC30

“Cal Facts: Everything You Wanted to Know About California” with guest Mac Taylor, California Legislative Analyst. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on 580 KMJ

“California Economic Summit” with guests James Mayer, president and CEO of California Forward; Fred Silva, senior fiscal policy advisor of California Forward; Matt Lege, research analyst for SEIU UHW; Cathy Martin, vice president of Workforce Policy, California Hospital Association; and Cathy Creswell, housing policy specialist for Creswell Consulting. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

