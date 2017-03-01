Maddy Report for Sunday, March 5

10 a.m. on ABC30
“The Governor’s 2017 Budget: Cloudy, and Rain in the Forecast” with guests California Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor, Los Angeles Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers and Sacramento Bee columnist Dan Walters. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on 580 KMJ
“Follow the Money! A Primer on the California Budget and The Governor’s 2017 Budget: Cloudy, and Rain in the Forecast” with guests Scott Graves, Director of Research for the California Budget & Policy Center, California Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor, Los Angeles Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers and Sacramento Bee columnist Dan Walters. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
