Maddy Report for Sunday, Dec. 4

10 a.m. on ABC30
“California’s Climate Change Legislation: Too Little/Too Late or Too Much/Too Soon?” with guest State Senator Fran Pavley. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on 580 KMJ
“State Climate Change Policy: Bad News or Good News for the Valley?” with guests Nathan Alonzo, Government Relations Manager for the Greater Fresno Chamber of Commerce; Danielle Bergstrom, Director of Government Affairs for the City of Fresno; and former State Senate Majority Leader and current California Air Resources Board Member Dean Flores. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments