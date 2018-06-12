FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday, June 12, 2018, thanks to President Donald Trump.
National Politics

Nevada voters face familiar names on Tuesday primary ballot

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

June 12, 2018 12:12 AM

LAS VEGAS

The most closely-watched race in Nevada's primary election Tuesday is the battle for governor.

Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) are vying to be Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades. Both candidates have pledged to stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is expected to win the GOP primary for the governor's race.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is expected to breeze through his primary after Trump asked his main opponent, Republican Danny Tarkanian, to run for Congress instead.

