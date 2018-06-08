U. Iowa officer says he was fired before military deployment

A University of Iowa campus police officer claims that he was unfairly fired days before leaving for a lengthy military deployment overseas.
Jeffrey Williams argues in a legal petition that his May 3 firing violated a state law that gives veterans job protections in public employment.
Williams was placed on leave April 19 during his final shift before he was leaving for a one-year deployment with the Air National Guard. Williams says his termination came after an internal affairs investigation related to his search for drugs in a residence hall.
A judge has scheduled a July 12 hearing in the case. The 30-year-old Williams says he had no prior discipline and was terminated without a hearing required by law. He's seeking reinstatement.
The university hasn't responded in court to his petition. A spokeswoman was looking into the reason for his termination.
