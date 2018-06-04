National Politics

South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 04:03 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The three Democrats seeking their party's nomination for governor are meeting in Columbia for a debate.

Columbia Rep. James Smith, Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis meet at the University of South Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday.

The debate comes a week and a day before South Carolinians go to the polls June 12.

Smith leads in fundraising. Latest figures from the state ethics commission show the Columbia attorney has raised $165,000 since April 1. He has $456,000 on hand.

Noble has raised $57.000 in the last two months. He has about $60,000 left before the primary.

Willis has raised about $40,000 since April 1. She has $279,000 in the bank.

The debate is co-sponsored by South Carolina Educational Television and the Post and Courier of Charleston.

