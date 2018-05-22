Bitter, expensive fight for Arkansas court seat to drag on

A bitter and expensive fight for an Arkansas Supreme Court seat that drew more than $1 million in outside spending will drag on for another six months.
Justice Courtney Goodson and David Sterling, the chief counsel for the state Department of Human Services, advanced to a runoff in the November election for the state's highest court in Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election. The two were the top candidates in a three-person race for Goodson's seat, with Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson finishing third.
Goodson had been targeted by a flurry of attack ads and mailers from the Judicial Crisis Network, and a judge ordered some stations to stop running the spots. Another group, the Republican State Leadership Committee, had been running ads in support of Sterling's bid.
Comments