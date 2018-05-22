FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson speaks to reporters at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. Goodson and David Sterling, the chief counsel for the Department of Human Services, advanced to a runoff in the election for the nonpartisan state Supreme Court seat, Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson speaks to reporters at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. Goodson and David Sterling, the chief counsel for the Department of Human Services, advanced to a runoff in the election for the nonpartisan state Supreme Court seat, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson speaks to reporters at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. Goodson and David Sterling, the chief counsel for the Department of Human Services, advanced to a runoff in the election for the nonpartisan state Supreme Court seat, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo

National Politics

Bitter, expensive fight for Arkansas court seat to drag on

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

May 22, 2018 10:21 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A bitter and expensive fight for an Arkansas Supreme Court seat that drew more than $1 million in outside spending will drag on for another six months.

Justice Courtney Goodson and David Sterling, the chief counsel for the state Department of Human Services, advanced to a runoff in the November election for the state's highest court in Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election. The two were the top candidates in a three-person race for Goodson's seat, with Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson finishing third.

Goodson had been targeted by a flurry of attack ads and mailers from the Judicial Crisis Network, and a judge ordered some stations to stop running the spots. Another group, the Republican State Leadership Committee, had been running ads in support of Sterling's bid.

  Comments  