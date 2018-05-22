Trump rallies abortion opponents to vote for Republicans

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration’s latest push to wring funding from Planned Parenthood and other federally funded family planning clinics could serve as a rallying cry for conservative voters, who remain deeply loyal to the president heading into the midterm elections. Trump has also been focused on issues that galvanize his base, holding a series of events to rail against the dangers of illegal immigration and wading anew into the fight over abortion rights. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo