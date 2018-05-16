Judge rules Confederate statues removal by Memphis is legal

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2017 file photo, the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest sits in a park in Memphis, Tenn. The removal of three statues of Confederate leaders from public parks in Memphis, Tenn., did not violate state law because they were on private property when they were torn down, a judge ruled Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle in Nashville said the move by Memphis to bring down the statues of Gen. Forrest, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Capt. J. Harvey Mathes from two city parks on Dec. 20 should not be blocked. Adrian Sainz, File AP Photo