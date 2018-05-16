Liberal tilt in some primaries a sign of Democratic fervor

Democratic 2nd District House candidate Kara Eastman is hugged by her campaign manager Ben Onkka, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, May 15, 2018, as she holds a slim lead over Brad Ashford in the primary election. Omaha-area voters are set to pick a Democratic nominee Tuesday who will challenge U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., after the congressman claimed the seat from Democrats two years ago. Nati Harnik AP Photo