Nebraska GOP targets former ally who switched to Libertarian

A Nebraska lawmaker who left the Republican Party to become one of the nation's few Libertarian state legislators is facing the political fight of her life against two Republicans challengers, including one backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The showdown began after state Sen. Laura Ebke switched parties in 2016, citing concerns about the GOP governor's public demands for more "platform Republicans" in the Legislature.
Ebke faces Republicans Tom Brandt and Al Riskowski. Ricketts has endorsed Riskowski and donated $5,000 to his campaign.
The race is one of the most closely watched in a Tuesday primary that will eliminate one of the three candidates for the seat and also determine party nominees for governor, U.S. Senate and Nebraska's three U.S. House seats.
