Residents of West Virginia city may see higher sewer rates

An increase in sewer rates has been approved by a West Virginia city council.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports sewer rates are expected to rise 16 percent in Dunbar after the City Council approved raising them during a meeting Monday.
Mayor Bill Cunningham says the old rates were based on a larger gallon usage. He says the average person usage has dropped from 4,000 gallons to 3,200 gallons per month, creating an $800 shortfall.
Cunningham says the sanitary board had been losing about $10 per customer per month based on the city's budget of what should be expected to come in.
The next 30 to 45 days are considered a "protest period" during which citizens can file a complaint with the Public Service Commission.
