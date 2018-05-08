The Latest: Indiana voters choosing GOP US Senate nominee

The Latest on Indiana's primary election (all times local):
9:05 a.m.
Indiana voters are casting ballots in a three-way race for the Republican U.S. Senate seat nomination. The winner will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.
Two sitting congressmen — Todd Rokita and Luke Messer — and former state lawmaker Mike Braun are on the ballot. Indianapolis resident Dorothy Frazee said Tuesday morning that she chose Rokita because she felt he was the best candidate to support and advance President Donald Trump's agenda. The 63-year-old said she had followed the candidates' efforts to link themselves to President Trump and said Rokita's indications that he supports the president helped sway her vote for him "a lot."
Fishers resident Errol Spears said he voted for Mike Braun in part because of Braun's business background and also because he preferred the tone of his campaign. Spears said that the three candidates' efforts to link themselves to President Trump did not impact his vote.
___
6:10 a.m.
Polls are open in most of Indiana for an election that will mark an end to a nasty U.S. Senate primary.
Three Republicans are vying Tuesday for a chance to unseat what many consider a vulnerable Democratic incumbent in U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly this fall.
Democrats, meanwhile, have shown reinvigorated signs of life and hope that energy will translate into a liberal "blue wave" in November that will help them retake two congressional districts where they've lost control in recent years.
Republicans in the conservative state are trying to continue their dominance in the Legislature and in congressional races. Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is the front runner among five Republicans for an open seat in one U.S. House race.
___
12:30 a.m.
Republican voters in Indiana are picking a Senate nominee in a race that has been dominated by personal attacks and animosity.
Two sitting congressmen — Todd Rokita and Luke Messer — and former state lawmaker Mike Braun are on the ballot Tuesday. They're competing for a chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.
With little daylight on key conservative issues to separate the candidates, stylistic preferences seem likely to decide the race.
They've tried to appeal to Donald Trump voters, adopting the president's harsh immigration rhetoric and even channeling him by assigning one another derisive nicknames.
The primary also features spirited congressional campaigns in the 2nd and 9th Districts. There also are GOP races for the seats Rokita and Messer are vacating, including one featuring Mike Pence's brother, Greg Pence.
