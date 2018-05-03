Candidates in US House races in West Virginia

Candidates in the primary election races for U.S. House in West Virginia, including names, occupations and hometowns:
First District
Democrat
Ralph Baxter, retired international law firm CEO, Wheeling
Kendra Fershee, West Virginia University law professor, Morgantown
Tom Payne, attorney, Martinsburg
Republican
Congressman David McKinley (unopposed), Wheeling
Second District
Democrat
Aaron Scheinberg, Hedgesville
Talley Sergent, nonprofit and foundations communications consultant, Charleston
Republican
Congressman Alex Mooney (unopposed), Charles Town
Third District
Democrat
Paul Davis, public bus service CEO, Huntington
Janice Hagerman, nurse, Mount Hope
Shirley Love, state delegate, Oak Hill
Richard Ojeda, state senator, Holden
Republican
Ayne Amjad, physician, Beckley
Marty Gearhart, state delegate, Bluefield
Conrad Lucas II, governmental affairs lobbyist, Huntington
Carol Miller, state delegate, Huntington
Philip Payton, veterans hospital employee, Milton
Rupie Phillips, state delegate, Lorado
Rick Snuffer, construction company owner, Beckley
