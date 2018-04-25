FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Republican senators are promoting an alternative to bipartisan legislation that would protect special counsel Mueller’s job _ a nonbinding resolution endorsing him.
Senate committee poised for vote on bill to protect Mueller

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

April 25, 2018 09:18 PM

WASHINGTON

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job — legislation that has split Republicans as President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller's Russia investigation.

The bill scheduled to be considered Thursday would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of a firing. Two Republicans and two Democrats introduced the legislation earlier this month as Trump publicly criticized the special counsel.

A handful of Republicans have supported it, but most have opposed it, arguing that it is unconstitutional or unnecessary. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that Trump won't move to fire Mueller and has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation.

