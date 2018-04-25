Sessions defends Trump pardons of Joe Arpaio, Scooter Libby

From left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Chairman Jerry Moran, R-Kan., welcome Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as he arrives at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee to review budget requests for the Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. It's his first appearance before Congress in five months and is expected to also face questions on the Russia probe and other matters. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo