Man fatally shot by officers at mobile home park identified

Authorities in southwestern Michigan have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers after they say he pointed a gun at them at a mobile home park.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 48-year-old David Teneyuqu died in the confrontation at the Pavilion Estates mobile home park in Pavilion Township.
Deputies went to the mobile home park around midday Wednesday after the manager reported a man and woman wouldn't leave.
Undersheriff James Van Dyken says Teneyuqu fired a gun into the air, and deputies took cover. VanDyken says officers tried to talk Teneyuqu into surrendering but he was shot at by four or five officers after pointing a gun at them.
The woman with Teneyuqu, 35-year-old Chrystal Courtney, was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Michigan State Police are investigating. Several officers have been placed on leave.
