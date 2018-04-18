Ahead of summit, CIA chief secretly meets with NKorea's Kim

In this April 12, 2018, photo CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies on his nomination to be the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two U.S. officials say Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo’s trip to the isolated communist nation came in advance of a potential summit between Kim and President Donald Trump. The officials spoke anonymously about Pompeo’s trip because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo