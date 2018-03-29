Sessions: No new special counsel yet for Republican concerns

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. On Thursday, March 29, 2018, Sessions says he won’t immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party. Evan Vucci AP Photo