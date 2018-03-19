State House to vote on raising age for gun purchases

Teenagers can vote and drive in Delaware, but they may have to wait a few more years before being able to buy a rifle to plink away at a target or go squirrel hunting.
House lawmakers were set to vote Tuesday on a bill raising the age for a person to buy a rifle from 18 to 21.
Although the legislation would prohibit most young adults from buying a rifle, it exempts active members of the military, law enforcement officers, and people with permits to carry concealed weapons.
The bill also would not apply to shotguns or muzzleloading rifles.
Never miss a local story.
Under the proposal, which was released from a House committee last week, a parent would also still be allowed to buy any type of firearm for a child of any age.
Comments