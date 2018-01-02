Cottonwood Heights police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car Monday night was lying in the road before being hit.
The Deseret News reports that Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Ryan Shosted says witnesses told police that the victim, 36-year-old Nathan Brown, appeared to be intentionally going in and out of traffic prior to being hit.
Shosted says Brown was initially in serious condition when emergency crews arrived and later died from their injuries.
He says the driver, a woman whose name is not being released, says she didn't immediately realize she had hit somebody. She drove home and then called police.
Prosecutors are evaluating the case to determine if the woman will face charges.
