National Politics

New law restricts the naming of juvenile homicide victims

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

Police departments in Virginia have stopped automatically releasing the names of juvenile homicide victims because of a new state law.

The Daily Press in Newport News reported Monday that police now need written permission from families.

The lawmaker who sponsored the bill said it protects the privacy of victim's families.

Del. Jackson Miller, a Republican from Manassas, said the bill was inspired by a Fairfax County woman whose husband had killed their 2-year-old daughter and then himself. Police released her daughter's name against her wishes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Betsy Edwards, executive director of the Virginia Press Association, said the new law will make it harder for the media to tell the full story of a violent crime. The coverage can bring awareness to such issues as family abuse or children with guns.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Kelly ‘stunned’ by Congresswoman’s reaction to President’s call to widow 3:18

Kelly ‘stunned’ by Congresswoman’s reaction to President’s call to widow
‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill 0:33

‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill

View More Video