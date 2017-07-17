National Politics

July 17, 2017 11:57 AM

Marijuana deal calls for up to 20 percent tax on pot sales

By BOB SALSBERG Associated Press
BOSTON

An agreement between House and Senate negotiators on changes to the state's voter-approved marijuana law will allow for a tax of up to 20 percent on retail pot sales.

Highlights of the deal were released Monday by the office of Sen. Patricia Jehlen, co-chair of a conference committee that spent several weeks trying to resolve differences between the two chambers.

The compromise language mostly splits the difference between a House proposal to raise the total tax on marijuana to 28 percent, and the Senate version of the bill which called for keeping the tax at a maximum of 12 percent.

Lawmakers also compromised on the dispute over local control of pot shops. In cities and towns where voters backed the November ballot question, a referendum would be required to ban or restrict retail marijuana stores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video