Report: UAE behind hacking of Qatari media

In this Saturday, July 15, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, right, shakes hands with France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a join press conference in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. France's foreign minister on Saturday called on Qatar's neighbors to immediately lift measures impacting thousands of people in the Gulf, becoming the latest foreign diplomat to visit the region and attempt to help find a resolution to a crisis that has dragged on for more than a month. Saudi Press Agency via AP)