July 15, 2017 8:34 AM

Capitol Watch: Silver decision reignites ethics debate

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A federal court decision overturning the conviction of ex-Speaker Sheldon Silver is bringing fresh attention to the New York Legislature's chronic corruption problem and reigniting efforts to address conflicts of interest and government ethics.

The downfall of the Democratic powerbroker from Manhattan sent shockwaves through the state Capitol but prompted only modest ethics reforms.

While federal prosecutors plan to retry Silver, some in Albany say there's no reason to wait for the final outcome of Silver's case to act.

They've floated ideas including tighter limits on campaign contributions, restrictions on how much lawmakers can make from outside jobs and even term limits.

Other suggested reforms include term limits on leadership positions, more robust ethics enforcement and greater government transparency to prevent top lawmakers from making big decisions behind closed doors.

