National Politics

July 15, 2017 5:35 AM

Fish and Game Department names Juneau assistant chief

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game has named James Juneau its new assistant chief of law enforcement.

Juneau, of Gilmanton, has served 20 years as a conservation officer. He coordinates and organizes responses to emergencies such as drownings, searches, hunting accidents, forest fires, and floods. Juneau also manages hiring, training, and assignments of conservation officer trainees, and oversees field training officers.

Juneau also is responsible for federally funded programs involving fish and game law enforcement.

In 2006, Juneau was selected as the New Hampshire Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video