Should police be allowed to shame suspects on Facebook?

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, photo Taunton police Lt. Paul Roderick sits behind his desk at police headquarters in Taunton, Mass. Police departments are increasingly using Facebook to inform the community about what they're doing and who they're arresting. Some add a little humor to the mix. Civil rights advocates complain that posting mugshots and written, pejorative descriptions of suspects amounts to public shaming. Roderick recently wrote and posted an account of the arrest of Amy Rebello-McCarthy. Stephan Savoia AP Photo