July 13, 2017 5:09 PM

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy shoots a knife-wielding man

The Associated Press
GOODYEAR, Ariz.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a deputy has shot and wounded a knife-wielding man in Goodyear.

They say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in a parking lot.

The deputy was getting lunch when his vehicle was hit from behind by the suspect's car.

After the deputy got out of his car to check on the driver's welfare, authorities say the suspect began walking toward the deputy while carrying a knife.

The deputy allegedly told the suspect several times to drop the knife, but the suspect kept advancing.

The suspect was shot at least once and hospitalized in serious condition.

Sheriff's officials didn't immediately identify the suspect or the deputy involved.

