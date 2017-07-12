FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
National Politics

July 12, 2017 1:00 AM

Rep. Sherman of California introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

By CHRISTINE MAI-DUC Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES –Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, making good on a promise he made to move the process forward.

Sherman, an 11-term Democrat who represents part of the San Fernando Valley, was the first to draft and circulate articles of impeachment last month. He formally introduced the measure, HR 438, on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

The measure accuses Trump of obstruction of justice and seeking to "use his authority to hinder and cause the termination" of an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, including "through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey."

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who had previously held a joint news conference with Sherman supporting the effort to impeach Trump, was the only co-sponsor of the measure.

Sherman had previously said no other members had signed on to support his proposal. After House Democratic leaders expressed concern about his effort, Sherman said he assured House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that he wouldn't ask for a floor vote on impeachment without consulting the Democratic caucus.

