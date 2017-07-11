Funeral arrangements being finalized for slain NY trooper

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized for the New York state trooper who was fatally shot while responding to reports of gunfire at a northern New York home.
State police say Trooper Joel Davis was shot once in the torso moments after arriving at the Jefferson County home of Justin and Nichole Walters around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say he was the first trooper to arrive after gunshots were heard at the couple's home in the town of Theresa.
The 36-year-old Davis died about an hour later at the hospital in nearby Watertown. Nichole Walters was found dead on her home's driveway. Police say the 27-year-old mother of one had been shot multiple times.
Justin Walters, a member of the 10th Mountain Division at nearby Fort Drum, has been charged with two counts of murder.
