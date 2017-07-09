National Politics

Former ethics director decries threat from WH chief of staff

The former government ethics director says that a veiled threat made by the White House chief of staff was "really emblematic" of his interactions with the White House under President Donald Trump.

Walter Shaub, who resigned last week, was referring to a comment made in January by Reince Priebus. Priebus had said that Shaub "ought to be careful" because he was "becoming extremely political."

Shaub tells ABC's "This Week" that "the fairly explicit threat from Reince Priebus" was "really emblematic of how the interactions with the White House have been since the beginning of this administration."

Shaub had prodded Trump's administration over conflicts of interest. He announced last week that he was leaving the post to take a job with a Washington non-profit.

