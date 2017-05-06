Strong winds leave behind fires, damage in Tampa Bay area

Officials say tropical storm-force winds blew down power lines and trees across the Tampa Bay-area.
Pasco County Government spokesman Doug Tobin said wind gusts up to 65 mph and sustained winds of 50 mph were reported early Saturday from Hudson to New Port Richey.
WTSP-TV reports (http://on.wtsp.com/2pRObyw ) the Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay was closed for a few hours because of the dangerously windy conditions.
Tobin said the strong winds forced authorities to limit fire rescue operations for employee safety reasons for a short time.
Damage reported to Pasco County's emergency management department included small fires sparked by downed power lines, damage to six buildings and several roads blocked by fallen trees or light poles.
Comments