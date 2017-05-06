Black women move to forefront in fight for racial equality

A new generation of black women is moving to take a place at the forefront of protests against racial bias.
Some of the most arresting images from demonstrations in recent years have shown black women leading protests in South Carolina and Louisiana. Bree Newsome snatched down a Confederate flag at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2015. Lesha Evans calmly faced down officers in riot gear last year at a Baton Rouge march.
Barbara Smith is co-founder of the Combahee River Collective, an influential black feminist group. She says black women are seeking a larger role.
Black women aren't strangers to protests. But historians say they've often been overshadowed, first by white women during the suffragette movement and then by the black men who were lionized during the civil rights movement.
